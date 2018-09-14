Empire (EMP.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.20

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$23.20 and last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 412433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Empire from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Empire from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Empire from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Empire from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Empire from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.67.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.