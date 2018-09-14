Eight Capital Trims GFG Resources (GFG) Target Price to C$0.70

GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) had its price objective reduced by Eight Capital from C$1.60 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CVE:GFG opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. GFG Resources has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.70.

In other GFG Resources news, insider Brian Neville Skanderbeg bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00.

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rattlesnake Hills gold project that comprises 1,281 unpatented lode mining claims and 7 state mining leases covering approximately 33,500 acres located in Natrona County, Wyoming.

