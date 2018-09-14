eHealth (EHTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.86.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,682. The company has a market cap of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.39. eHealth has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.11 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 41.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Ellen O. Tauscher sold 31,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $737,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $763,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,637 shares in the company, valued at $958,970.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.