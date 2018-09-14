Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Stake Lifted by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the quarter. Education Realty Trust comprises 2.0% of Sapience Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Education Realty Trust were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Education Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,014,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,866,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,166,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Education Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,224,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Education Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 618,353 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Education Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of EDR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,283. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Education Realty Trust Profile

A leader in the collegiate housing industry since 1964, EdR is one of the largest developers, owners and managers of high-quality collegiate housing communities. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EDR).

