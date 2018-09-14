Edmund Disanto Sells 13,000 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,908,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,487,882.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edmund Disanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of American Tower stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $2,242,950.00.

AMT stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 354.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 311.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

