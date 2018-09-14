Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECHO. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of ECHO opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $200,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,971.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,509.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,000 shares of company stock worth $3,513,090 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

