Echo Energy (ECHO) Posts Earnings Results

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON ECHO opened at GBX 11.30 ($0.15) on Friday. Echo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 7.21 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.70 ($0.35).
Echo Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.