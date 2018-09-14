Echo Energy (ECHO) Posts Earnings Results

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON ECHO opened at GBX 11.30 ($0.15) on Friday. Echo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 7.21 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 26.70 ($0.35).

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

