Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Receives $126.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 551,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,975. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

