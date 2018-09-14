E. W. Scripps (SSP) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get E. W. Scripps alerts:

SSP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.03. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.68 million. E. W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. E. W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,698,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,347,000 after acquiring an additional 561,729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.