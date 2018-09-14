E-Dinar Coin Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates and LocalTrade. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $45,055.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005507 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016265 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001633 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007437 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com . E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Exrates, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

