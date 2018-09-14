Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $686,000 Position in Aecom (ACM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aecom by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aecom from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets.

