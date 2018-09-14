Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $708,000 Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after purchasing an additional 903,554 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $150,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after purchasing an additional 729,038 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 703,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $172.53 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.76.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

