Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 75.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $4,793,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $440,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

In related news, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $117,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at $141,679.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.99 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 25.69%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

