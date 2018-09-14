Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 27,863 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,215.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 8,300 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $588,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $2,870,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

