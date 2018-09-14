Duerr AG (DUE) Receives €67.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.79 ($78.83).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €57.50 ($66.86) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Societe Generale set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of DUE stock traded up €0.51 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €37.84 ($44.00). 281,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Duerr has a 52-week low of €76.69 ($89.17) and a 52-week high of €120.55 ($140.17).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.