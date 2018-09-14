DTE Energy Co (DTE) Holdings Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,101,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $45,790.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,226 shares of company stock worth $1,674,057 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 63.15%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

