DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Lifted by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. DowDuPont makes up 1.7% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter worth $1,945,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in DowDuPont by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DowDuPont by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,107,000 after purchasing an additional 385,045 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DowDuPont by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 759,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,063,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in DowDuPont by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 945,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 502,290 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.