DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Lifted by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,016 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 22,779.8% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,412,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after buying an additional 3,397,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,878,000 after buying an additional 2,344,766 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 23.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,383,000 after buying an additional 1,621,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DowDuPont by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,149,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont in the first quarter worth about $59,025,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

