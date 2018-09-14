Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock (DBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th.

DBL opened at $21.05 on Friday. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund common stock has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

