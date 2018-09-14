Dorian LPG (LPG) and Seacor (CKH) Head to Head Survey

Dorian LPG (NYSE: CKH) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and Seacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $159.34 million 2.53 -$20.40 million ($0.62) -11.77 Seacor $577.89 million 1.54 $61.64 million $1.29 37.98

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG -23.51% -4.90% -2.74% Seacor 18.26% 2.88% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dorian LPG and Seacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seacor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Seacor has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Seacor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seacor is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Seacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seacor beats Dorian LPG on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

