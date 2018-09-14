Dollarama (DOL) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$59.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOL. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.18.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.15. 2,605,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,665. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$40.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.67.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 13,404 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.60, for a total value of C$2,058,854.40.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of June 7, 2018, it operated 1,170 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.