Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 877,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,462,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,811,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,006,000 after buying an additional 438,596 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $112.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.