Docusign (DOCU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.37 on Monday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $3,295,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $343,705,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $2,630,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $30,068,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

