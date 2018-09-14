DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Insider Kevin Wilson Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) insider Kevin Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DLHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993. DLH Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.30.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of DLH worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of DLH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

