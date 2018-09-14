DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Price Target Raised to $35.50 at Bank of America

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. equities research analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 183,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $4,697,025.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,331,277 shares in the company, valued at $34,054,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 108.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 167.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

