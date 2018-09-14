Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Director Sells $1,104,575.00 in Stock

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,601. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.12. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPLO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,798,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,341 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,385,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,645,000 after buying an additional 1,265,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 1,232,427 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,424.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 877,922 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter valued at about $16,716,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.