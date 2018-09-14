Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.

Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NYSE:DIN opened at $80.26 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $29,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

