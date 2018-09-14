Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.
Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
NYSE:DIN opened at $80.26 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.07.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $29,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.