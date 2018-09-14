Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,444 Shares of Dana Inc (DAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,185,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dana were worth $84,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dana by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Dana by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Dana by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 153,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Dana by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE DAN opened at $19.11 on Friday. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11063.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $299,682.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.