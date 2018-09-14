Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 123,108 Shares of Cabot Corp (CBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.26% of Cabot worth $86,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 104.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 5,625.0% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 943.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $68.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Cabot had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 16th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

In other Cabot news, Director Patrick M. Prevost sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,267,044.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas S. Cross sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,053,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,779. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Loop Capital set a $134.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

