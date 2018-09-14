Digital Rupees (DRS) Market Cap Tops $32,719.00

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Digital Rupees coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Rupees has a market cap of $32,719.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digital Rupees alerts:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000502 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees Profile

Digital Rupees (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me . Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Digital Rupees Coin Trading

Digital Rupees can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Rupees should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Rupees using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Rupees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Rupees and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.