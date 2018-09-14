Diamond Price Reaches $2.61 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00040016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $7,787.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.02958084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00587278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00029108 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021926 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033921 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00906136 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019541 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013702 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 2,940,609 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

