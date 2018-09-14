Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $173.00

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $173.00 and last traded at $173.87, with a volume of 96 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.85.

Several research firms have commented on DHIL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $613.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.93 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 26.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

