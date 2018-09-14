DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 4,513 Shares of Core Laboratories (CLB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Core Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $102,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 9,329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 224,191 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Core Laboratories to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

CLB opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.50. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $87.66 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.