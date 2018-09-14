DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 104,242 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,242 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.69% of LKQ worth $70,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,981,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,281,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,102,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,976,000 after buying an additional 1,226,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,681,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,355,000 after buying an additional 1,077,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,978,000 after buying an additional 857,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $33.00 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guhan Subramanian bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,607.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

