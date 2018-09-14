DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $20.75 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 711,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $208,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,253,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $180,252,000 after buying an additional 869,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,235,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $69,349,000 after buying an additional 378,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $185,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.