Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Holdings Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.24. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

