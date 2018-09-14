Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.92. 1,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,923,000 after acquiring an additional 158,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 76.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,527,000 after buying an additional 871,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

