DeepOnion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,827.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $48,827.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Kucoin and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00028977 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022063 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003513 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00414873 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009072 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 20,832,256 coins and its circulating supply is 15,862,751 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Crex24, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

