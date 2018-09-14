Dean Capital Management Invests $2.44 Million in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 89,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Primoris Services comprises 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $648.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.37%. sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,712. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

