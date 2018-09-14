Dean Capital Management Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,935.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 721.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 454,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,252,000 after acquiring an additional 430,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 58.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 197,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $4,379,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 40,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,804,697.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,074,895 shares in the company, valued at $48,316,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CALM. ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

