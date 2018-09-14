DDR Corp (DDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. DDR reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DDR will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DDR.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.65 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DDR from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DDR from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DDR from $7.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DDR in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 236,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $4,037,290.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,479,887 shares of company stock worth $44,137,608 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DDR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,352,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,722 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DDR by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DDR by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,227,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,345 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,012,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DDR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,949,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,833 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDR opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. DDR has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. DDR’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

About DDR

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

