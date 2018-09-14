Daneel (DAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $630,416.00

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Daneel has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Daneel has a total market capitalization of $630,416.00 and approximately $8,352.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daneel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Daneel

Daneel (DAN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,948,607 tokens. Daneel’s official website is daneel.io . The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Daneel

Daneel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

