Danaher Co. (DHR) Stake Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,526,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,198 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,818,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,840,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,851,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 135,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $10,373,544.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

