Dallas Imbimbo Sells 224,174 Shares of KushCo Holdings Inc (KSHB) Stock

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 224,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $1,212,781.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $5.41 on Friday. KushCo Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.51.

Get KushCo alerts:

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that KushCo Holdings Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services for the regulated cannabis, CBD, and other related industries. It distributes vaporizer products, packaging, supplies, and accessories, as well as offers branding services to cannabis operators; and provides hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis sector.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.