CytRx (CYTR) & AveXis (AVXS) Critical Contrast

CytRx (NASDAQ: AVXS) and AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get CytRx alerts:

This table compares CytRx and AveXis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -94.98% -44.16% AveXis N/A -93.95% -83.75%

CytRx has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AveXis has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CytRx and AveXis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 AveXis 0 12 5 0 2.29

CytRx currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 371.70%. AveXis has a consensus price target of $135.67, indicating a potential downside of 37.72%. Given CytRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than AveXis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of AveXis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of AveXis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CytRx and AveXis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $100,000.00 356.58 -$34.98 million ($1.52) -0.70 AveXis N/A N/A -$218.05 million ($7.28) -29.92

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than AveXis. AveXis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CytRx beats AveXis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1. The company also intends to identify, acquire, develop, and commercialize gene therapy product candidates for the treatment of other rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital; REGENXBIO Inc.; and Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc. The company was formerly known as BioLife Cell Bank, Inc. and changed its name to AveXis, Inc. in January 2014. AveXis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.