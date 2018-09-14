CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.81. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.84% and a negative net margin of 44.46%. sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $285,316.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $967,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,843,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

