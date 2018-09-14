CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,332,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $471,857,000 after purchasing an additional 300,887 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

