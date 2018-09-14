CVCoin (CVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00006065 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and HADAX. CVCoin has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00278454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00154815 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.06379302 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.