Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 43,480 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 270.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the first quarter worth $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 177.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 4,127.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Mining news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $112,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,307.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $38,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $703,443. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Mining stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

