Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Regency Centers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 123.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 455,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 251,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 226,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. ValuEngine raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.91.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $137,871.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $149,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $532,456 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $274.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.